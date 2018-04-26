Dennis Trillo still mum on marriage plans

Viewers of Dennis Trillo in the nightly rom-com series “The One That Got Away (TOTGA)” on GMA Network agree that he is very natural in acting out the role of Liam—a catch of man, who after a string of failed relationships, found himself in a quandary as to who among his three ex-girlfriends is his true love.

Much as he made his choice though in Lovi Poe’s Alex, their lives as a married couple are still entangled with those of the other two exes, Rhian Ramos’ Zoey and Max Collins’ Darcy.

In a sit down with Showbuzz, Dennis admits he fits Liam’s role to a T.

“I really feel I’m Liam because we share so many things in common,” the talented actor related. “Even his mannerisms, akong-ako. Hindi mahirap sakyan ‘yung role because I can relate to it. I think the biggest similarity is may mga exes kami pareho and like Liam, may binalikan akong ex. Du’n palang swak na kami.”

The ex Dennis is talking about of course is Jennylyn Mercado. They may have had a controversial break up the first time they got together but since reuniting, it seems they’ve built a very strong foundation. In fact, showbiz friends see they’re good for each other, even in the way they’ve taken on being fit and healthy together.

Of course, everyone’s anticipating a wedding between these two beautiful people but up to now, Dennis and Jen remain mum on plans. This, even if Dennis also admits they’ve been talking marriage already.

“Whatever we’re planning, we want to keep it to ourselves first. Mahirap kasi kung announce ka ng announce tapos biglang hindi natuloy, nakakahiya ‘yun. Basta we talk about it and that’s all that I can tell you.”

He teased Showbuzz he would rather talk about TOTGA’s extended run and high ratings.

“The extension gives us more room to develop the story. May characters na babalik,” Dennis revealed. “Many things will happen and we’ll soon be taping on island. Watch for it in the coming episodes kasi nakakatuwa siya.”

Besides TOTGA, Dennis is also busy shooting the sequel of the critically acclaimed movie “On The Job.”

“I’m very excited about the movie and I like my role—it’s the first time I’m playing an inmate and he’s not an ordinary prisoner. He’s being used by some influential people to kill their enemies.”

Director Erik Matti, according to Dennis, is eyeing a 2019 showing for the movie to make sure it maintains the quality of the original.

Meanwhile, Filipino fans in the Middle East can look forward to seeing Dennis next week, along with Solenn Heusaff and Migo Adecer, for a GMA Pinoy TV show on May 3.

* * *

Another GMA series that will have an extended run is Yasmien Kurdi and Mike Tan’s “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka.” It was supposed to end on May 4 but because it’s been doing so well, it will run a full season anew until June.

“Feeling namin, our efforts paid-off,” Yasmien said upon receiving the good news. “Nu’ng una kasi, we were told we’d just have 10 weeks and nanghinayang ako sa project especially that it’s an adbokaserye [advocacy series].

“A few days later biglang nag zoom-up ang ratings and hindi na siya bumaba since then, beating the competition. Everybody was ecstatic. We realized that Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka is a slow-burn kind of show. Pina-init muna ang viewers, and when the story reached a point na talagang mahirap nang bitawan, the viewers stuck with us,” Mike meanwhile said of the series that deals with difficulties of living with HIV.

According to critics, one of the biggest assets of the show is the cast, with Yas and Mike delivering stellar performances. Then there’s Gina Alajar, Jackie Rice and Martin del Rosario, as well as child stars Seth Dela Cruz and Caprice Cayetano, who all bring in their A-game in the deeply emotional story.

Both Yas and Mike promise Hanggang Saan will be more interesting with many surprising twists and turns.

“Watch out because [her character, the HIV-infected mother]Thea has yet to unleash her anger over those who put her down,” Yas ended.

* * *

SHORTS… Fans of Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are so grateful for the time their idols make to bond with them. After “Sunday Pinasaya,” the Biguel love team always have a meet with their followers somewhere near the studios. They chat and take pictures with their fans as their way of thanking them for supporting their series “Kambal Karibal.”

… Producers who have submitted letters of intent to join this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival are already working on their entries. One is already in the thick of pre-production work since the movie will be shot not only in the south but also in another Asian country. Moreover, the production is tapping three popular actresses to play the lead in the film. If plans push through, the project will definitely be one of the biggest MMFF entries in December.