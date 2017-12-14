Dennis Uy eyes more IPOs in 2018

BUSINESS tycoon Dennis Uy is planning to conduct more initial public offerings (IPO) next year under his holding firm Udenna Corp.

“This year, we’ve made one company public—our Chelsea Logistics Group—and by next year, we plan to do more listings…with the support of everybody,” Udenna president and chief executive officer Dennis Uy said in a chat with the press late Tuesday.

He declined to name what specific company could be listed next year but added that, “There should be growth

potential because you have to meet the expectations of the public, the shareholders—and timing.”

So far, Uy has three companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange–Phoenix Shell Petroleum, Inc., newly-acquired 2Go Group, Inc., and Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. which was listed only this year.

On Tuesday, Chelsea acquired a 135-gross register tonnage Japanese-built tugboat as part of its plan to expand its tugboat fleet for maneuvering tankers and other bigger vessels.

Chelsea said the tugboats are targeted to be operational this month and will bring the firm’s total tugboat fleet to nine.

Phoenix Petroleum buys 650K cylinders

Meanwhile, Uy said his independent oil company Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. has acquired more than 600,000 gas cylinders which will be delivered on a programmed basis in 2018.

Phoenix Petroleum Chief Operating Officer Henry Albert Fadullon told reporters at an event on Tuesday that they have placed an order for about 600,000 to 650,000 cylinders, which will be delivered gradually next year.

“[T]he order that we placed is probably one of the most significant one-time tenders that was placed in history,” he said.

Raymond Zorilla, Phoenix Petroleum vice president for external affairs and business development, said that a significant portion of the cylinders will go to Luzon as the company intends to further penetrate the region.

Phoenix Petroleum is engaged in the trading and marketing of refined petroleum products, including LPG, and lubricants, the operation of oil depots and storage facilities, hauling and into-plane services.

It reported a 59 percent growth in net income in the first nine months of the year to P1.44 billion.

Shares of Phoenix Petroleum rose P0.10 to end at P12.20 on Wednesday.