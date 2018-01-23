Dennis Uy’s CLC inks deal for ships

DENNIS Uy-led Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. (CLC) said on Monday that it had signed a contract with Kegoya Dock Co., Ltd. for the construction of a brand new roll on, roll off (RORO) passenger ship with an option to add three more units with delivery dates from 2019 to 2020.

“The newly-built ships will modernize the company’s fleet and will enhance safety and reliability for better customer experience. Shipping and Logistics business is a long term business as it takes two years to three years to acquire new ships,” CLC President and Chief Executive Officer Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy said in a statement.

“However, once these new vessels are put into operation, they will deliver better cash flows for the Company as the brand new ships have very minimal downtime and very low maintenance costs,” he added.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Damuy noted that CLC has to make a substantial capital expenditure not limited to acquisition of ships and equipment before it can start issuing returns to its shareholders.