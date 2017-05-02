DENR chief Lopez‘s fate known today

Whether the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) will confirm Regina Lopez’s appointment as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will be known today, Wednesday, but two senators already expressed support for her.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd and Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao on Tuesday said they would vote in favor of Lopez’s confirmation because they want to have an environmentalist leading the DENR.

Pacquiao, who heads the CA committee on environment and natural resources, said Lopez’s chances of being confirmed by the commission remain “50-50.”

“Meron ayaw, meron gusto, iba iba eh hindi naman natin makuha kung ano ang desisyon nila [There are those who are for her confirmation and some are not, they have different views and it is up to them],” he added, referring to members of the CA.

When asked if he would vote in favor of Lopez, Pacquiao said there is no reason for him not to because he considers the DENR secretary as his partner in protecting the environment.

“Why would I not support her? We’re together. Were both environmentalists,” he added.

Lopez faced the members of the CA committee on environment on Tuesday for her to shed light on various issues raised by those opposing her appointment.

The DENR secretary assured the CA committee that she would not do anything illegal in the department.

“I want to assure the commission that I’m a law-abiding citizen. I will never do anything in the DENR that is against the law,” Lopez said.

The CA committee terminated its deliberations on Lopez’s appointment and will meet today to decide if it would endorse her nomination to the floor.

Sotto said that he would vote for the confirmation of Lopez because he believes that she would be “good” for the department.

He noted that there are no corruption issues hounding Lopez.

“Among the issues against her is that she does not know how to sing? Is that enough to disqualify a Cabinet member?” Sotto said.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA