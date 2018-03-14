DENR FORMS TASK FORCE TO PROTECT VISAYAN ISLANDS

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region 7 has created the Regional Foreshore Area Task Force (RFATF) for Mactan Island, Cebu and Panglao Island (Bohol) to enforce environmental laws and protect the region’s tourism sites for present and future generations. Two teams will conduct an inventory of all establishments near or within the foreshore areas, according to DENR Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales. The group will compile an updated list of establishments violating environmental laws, operating without tenurial instruments and building structures outside their property limits. The list will include violators of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 (Republic Act 9003) and the Philippine Clean Water Act (RA 9275). The RAFTF teams will coordinate with the Environmental Management Bureau-Region 7 and local government units for the conduct of their operations. The regional director noted that Panglao Island in Bohol and Mactan Island in Cebu are the sites most frequently visited by tourists.