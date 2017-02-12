DENR inventories trees in Bataan Hi-way rehab

PILAR, Bataan: The provincial office here of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday said it was still conducting official inventory of full-grown trees to be affected by aplanned widening of the four-lane Roman Expressway to six lanes with funding estimated at P3.8 billion. Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Raul Mamac said most of the trees will not be destroyed but will undergo earth-balling whereby the trees’ roots are dug up in preparation for transfer to designated sites. He added that some will only be trimmed so as not to snag electric and telephone lines and keep them from falling and causing accidents along the highway. Engineers from the first and second districts placed the total number of trees to be affected by the rehabilitation project at about 5,075 trees whose trunks have diameters of from 0.2 to 1.5 meters. A member of the Public Works team making the inventory said most of the trees are narra, acacia and eucalyptus planted sometime in the 1970s. Mamac said the trees destroyed will be replaced with 100 seedlings to be planted by members of religious and civic organizations, government employees and schoolchildren.

ERNIE B.ESCONDE