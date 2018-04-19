DENR orders 14 Puerto Galera businesses out of easement zone

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Mimaropa ordered 14 establishments in Puerto Galera, Mindoro Oriental, to dismantle structures they have built on easement zones in Sabang and White Beach and to vacate the areas.

Sabang and White Beach are the major tourist destinations in Puerto Galera.

As part of the general clean-up of popular areas in the region, the establishments were given 30 days to comply with the notice.

Mimaropa is composed of Mindoro Occidental and Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

Among the establishments served with notices were Tina’s Sunset Cottages, Restaurant and Dive Center, Ocean Dream Lodge, Paradise Dive Zone Resort, Corp., Pink & Black Lodging House, Montani Beach Resort, Sabang Inn, Sabang Divers, Mangosteen Restaurant, Dive Dojo, Mermaid Resort Charletan, Inc., Modem Development Company Inc., Captn Gregg and Eddie’s Place Bar & Restaurant, Marginor Diner & Snack and I Dive at Casa Mia.

Vicente Tuddao Jr., DENR-Mimaropa assistant regional director and Task Force Galera (TFG) chairman, personally served the notices on April 13.

“We hope they will be responsible enough to remove the structures they have built on easement zones within that period. The sooner we can start the rehabilitation of Sabang and White Beach, the better,” Tuddao said.

The TFG also inspected establishments for their compliance with environmental regulations that include securing environmental compliance certificates, permit to operate, hazardous waste registration, compliance with solid waste segregation practices and having a pollution control officer.

DENR-Mimaropa Regional Director Natividad Bernardino said notices of violations shall also be given to businesses found violating environmental rules.

“Who would want to visit Puerto Galera in the future if its beaches have become too dirty and hazardous to swim in?” she asked.

Puerto Galera was declared a Man and Biosphere Reserve by Unesco in 1977 but was almost stripped of the title in 2014.

From 2009 to 2017, Puerto Galera showed high levels of fecal coliform caused by the absence of proper wastewater disposal and overcrowding.