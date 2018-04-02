DENR orders investigation of beaches in Region 1

PAGUDPUD, Ilocos Norte: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered the investigation on alleged violations of beaches here that include encroachment on danger zones and occupying alienable and disposable areas.

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said he is serious in ensuring that beaches nationwide will not suffer the same fate as Boracay in Aklan.

In his visit to his home province recently, Cimatu inspected the famous Hannah’s Beach Resort and Saud Beach, both in Pagudpud town.

Renelita Avecilla-Santos DENR–1 information officer, said the secretary observed possible violations that he instructed DENR regional officials to conduct investigation.

Initial violations found were encroachment on easements and danger zones, cutting of indigenous trees, people claiming they own a portion of the timberland and occupying alienable and disposable areas.

Cimatu also pointed out the existence of a canal that drains out on the beach area and the quality of the water that drains from the resort area.

He ainstructed Reynulfo Juan, DENR–1 director, to create a task force to ensure that the coast of the Ilocos Region meets the water quality parameters.