DENR personnel accused in ‘money-making’ survey

A geodetic engineer of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources region 12 (DENR-12) was accused of making big money out of his position as a licensed government land surveyor despite his floating status and currently facing administrative charges at the DENR head office in Manila.

The complainant, Lando Pascual, a councilor of Barangay Tambler in General Santos City said in an interview that Noel Demotica, a suspended geodetic engineer employed at the DENR-12 is using his license and his position to collect huge amounts of money in exchange for surveying services.

Pascual said geodetic engineer Demotica in connivance with a certain DENR-12 engineer Villanueva are using their positions to earn millions at the expense of the DENR-12 office based in Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

Pascual revealed that DENR-12 regional executive director Datu Tungko Saikol did not impose any sanction against the two employees despite a series of reports and complaints from various individuals claiming they had paid thousands of pesos for surveying services only to find out that the documents on the survey results were fraudulent.

Saikol’s subordinates always said he was out of town whenever a request for an interview was made so he could explain the accusations that he tolerated the actions of these DENR-12 employees.

Saikol was allegedly receiving a lion’s shares of the money once the application for land titling was signed by his office.

Pascual said there were properties which were fraudulently titled and sold to an interested buyer like San Miguel Corporation (SMC) even if cases to for the cancellation and reversion of said title was filed by DENR-12 at the regional trial court in General Santos.

He added that the agency itself was the one maneuvering the application of land titles that resulted in fake land titles with the participation of the top personnel of the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) regional office in Koronadal City.

In Gensan, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO-DENR 12) head Wahid Amelia said the vast landholdings in the city which are under the pasture lease agreements with the government were all titled questionably in spite of the Indigenous Peoples Right Act (IPRA) known as Republic Act 8371.

“The landholdings which are under pasture lease agreements in Gensan were questionably being titled by most of the pasture land lease holders of the agreements who acquired the landholdings and titled it to various individuals but the owner is only one person. You cannot determine who these people are because they were paid to pretend they are members of the indigenous tribe and claimants of the ancestral land,” Amelia said.

Jerry N. Adlaw