DENR to probe death of pangolins

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is investigating the death of 15 pangolins whose carcasses were found in Barangay 2 here last March 17 in several plastic bags. The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Bago City said a resident brought home one of carcasses to be cooked but returned it after learning that it is illegal to consume it. Al Orolfo, DENR- NIR Al Orolfo said he has tasked their agency’s enforcement unit to intensify its monitoring of main ports for the entry of endangered species. Oroflo believes the pangolins came from Palawan as they are not endemic to Negros island. Pangolins and anteaters are included under Appendix I of the Convention in International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.