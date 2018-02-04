DENR to restore Sierra Madre watershed in Isabela

LOCATED within the Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park, the Divilacan watershed in the forest-rich province of Isabela is one of the 29 priority sites in the national government’s Sustainable Integrated Area Development (SIAD) program.

Implemented by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), SIAD is a strategy that aims to rehabilitate through enrichment planting and reforestation of idle and open areas and to safeguard and preserve the natural tropical forests of the watershed while improving the quality of life of people in the affected area.

According to the DENR, the Divilacan watershed where the Dumagat or Agta dwell consists of several sub-watersheds located at the middle section and upper portion of Divilacan town in Isabela province.

Lawyer Gil Aromin, DENR Region 2 director, said the site where the Divilacan Agroforestry and Bamboo Plantation Project (DABPP) will be implemented has an aggregate area of 12,045 hectares.

The DABPP employs the “ridge to reef” concept considering that water from the watershed flows down to the sea.

Aromin said the area covers six barangay (villages) and basin length of approximately 12,500 meters and “we are deploying some 27 forest protection guards for these villages.”

Also within the site, a 100-hectare area in Ditarum village in Divilacan will be developed for the Enhanced National Greening Program.

According to the Dumagat, the area where the project is located is known to have three species of makabuhay used to treat stomach­ ache and dysmenorrhea.

Tsaang gubat (forest tea) also thrives in the area.

In a recent interview over Bombo Radyo in Tuguegarao City, Aromin said the Divilacan watershed is home to endemic plants, abundant rattan and nito for handicraft making.

He added that these livelihood opportunities–particularly for the Dumagat tribe who are the indigenous people of Divilacan–were considered in selecting the site.

“While the Dumagat are there to plant trees, we also capacitate them to provide livelihood for them,” Aromin said.

The SIAD project will be managed by the Asosasyon ng Nagmamalasakit ng Kalikasan (Anak) and Divilacan Agta Rattan Gatherers Association (Daragat) in collaboration with the municipal government of Divilacan, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Adopted as a development strategy under DENR Administrative Order 2017-02 by then-Environment Secretary

Regina Lopez on February 15, 2017, the SIAD strategy also aims to apply area-based interventions, concepts on its natural resources development program including but not limited to national greening program and integrated island development, among others.

It takes into consideration marginalized civil society organization (CSO) sectors including but not limited to indigenous peoples (IPs), urban poor, farmers and fisherfolk, Muslim Filipinos, rebel returnees, the youth, vocational work force and men and women stakeholders.

Using SIAD as a strategy for the project, the DENR envisions the sustainable multiple uses of the natural resources within the watershed in a manner that is environmentally sound, economically viable and socially acceptable.

The SIAD priority sites in Luzon are Laur (Nueva Ecija), Kaliwa Watershed (Sierra Madre), Cagayan ( Sierra Madre), Nueva Ecija (Sierra Madre), Batangas Coastline and Verde Passage, Laguna Lake, Zambales, Palawan, Sibuyan Island, Mindoro, Sorsogon, Chico River (Cordillera Administrative Region) and Mount Pulag (CAR).

In the Visayas, the sites are Guimaras Island, Antique, Iloilo, Bohol, Cebu and Samar.

The sites in Mindanao are Sarangani, Cantilan, South Upi, Marilog, Mount Hamiguitan, Talaingod (Davao del Norte), Rajah Buayan, Dinagat Island, Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi.

Additional sites include Camarines Norte, Masbate, Iligan City (Lanao del Norte), Midsayap (North Cotabato), Compostela Valley (Davao del Norte), and Nunungan (also in Lanao del Norte).