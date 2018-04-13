DENR seeks stop to transport of lahar sand

IBA, Zambales: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) – Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has urged the provincial government of Zambales to stop the issuance of Ore Transport Permits (OTPs) and Mineral Ore Export Permits (MOEPs) to companies quarrying lahar sand in the province pending compliance with the Notice of Violations (NOVs).

In a letter to Zambales Gov. Amor Deloso, MGB regional director Alilo Ensomo Jr. requested to “hold in abeyance the issuance of OTPs and MOEPs for the transport and shipment of lahar sand pending the result of ongoing assessment set by the agency under NOV.

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu earlier ordered immediate suspension of quarrying and desilting activities along Sukit River of San Felipe town to avert degradation of the river system and downstream areas.

Cimatu and a DENR team inspected quarrying and dredging operations along the river channels and near the seashore in San Felipe and up to Iba, Zambales, on April 6.

The EMB earlier issued NOVs on Environmental Compliance Certificates that they have issued to quarry companies in San Felipe where about 50 quarrying companies are operating.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Zambales has withdrawn its ratification of a Memorandum of Agreement between the governor and Ecolink Dredging and Development Inc., citing issues and concerns over the company’s quarrying operations in San Felipe.

Among the issues and concerns raised by members of the provincial board are: no-declaration of correct volume capacity of every shipment that affects the correct payment of taxes due the provincial government; and quarrying within the 200 meters salvage zone along the shorelines of Sukit River as declared by the residents of the said area.