DENR suspends quarrying in Zambales

SAN FELIPE, Zambales: Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has ordered the immediate suspension of quarrying and desilting activities along the Sukit River in San Felipe town to avert egradation of the river system and downstream areas.

Cimatu, with a team from the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), inspected the quarrying operations here last week and was reportedly unhappy seeing a quarry operator, Eco Link, actually operating on the seashore which is a violation of the required 200 meters setback from the shoreline.

About 50 quarrying companies operate in San Felipe, said a source from the Zambales provincial capitol, and most of these comply with the requirements except Eco Link.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and Environmental Management Bureau, line agencies under the DENR, have issued memorandums that those applying for Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) are subject to monitoring and inspection and will have to undergo a three-day seminar.

The source said most of the quarrying operators have complied and met with members of the Zambales provincial board who sounded off the plan to issue a cancellation order against Eco Link.

Cimatu’s order, according to officials, will remain until quarrying operators have fixed the damage they inflicted on the environment.

The DENR secretary also instructed newly installed Region 3 director Paquito Moreno Jr. to strictly monitor erring beach resorts and regulate mining activities in the province.