DENR traces pipes releasing wastewater into Boracay beach

BORACAY ISLAND, Aklan: Some 33 pipes discharging wastewater into the beach here have been found by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The 33 pipes have been traced in at least three sites through the agency’s use of ground penetrating radar (GPR), Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said after the first meeting of an inter-agency task force on Boracay’s rehabilitation here on Friday.

The illegal pipes are causing the erratic water quality in White Beach, Cimatu said.

He warned that “full maximum penalty will be imposed” against erring establishments behind these illegal pipes as investigation is ongoing to identify the owners.

Liza Socorro Manzano, supervising science research specialist of the DENR’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau, said they will continue to locate and check the presence of buried pipes using the GPR.

Cimatu said identifying and removing all these pipes would speed up the island’s clean-up.

The Environment chief said as long as the water quality of Boracay remains “dirty,” he will not recommend its reopening.

Cimatu, however, noted that the inter-agency, which he heads, is on track in its rehabilitation of the island.