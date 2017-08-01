DENR, VACC sign pact vs corruption

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) have agreed on Monday to work together in getting rid of unscrupulous officials and personnel of the agency.

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu and VACC founding Chairman Dante Jimenez signed a memorandum of agreement allowing the organization to get involve in the gathering, reporting and referring information to the DENR pertaining to officials and employees of the agency involved in anomalies and crime.

Under the agreement, VACC will submit the names of its members who wish to participate in this endeavor along with their personal information.

The DENR, under the freedom of information system, will be required to provide the VACC any information it needs to build up a case.

“Complainants and witnesses are to be kept safe and secure through measures such as keeping information flows on a need-to-know basis, ensuring fast and efficient evidence gathering and case build up. VACC will also support programs and undertakings of DENR aimed at promoting the environment,” the agreement said.

The DENR will deputize the VACC to assist in its relentless efforts to eradicate anomalies, corruption and crime involving public officials and employees of DENR.

Jimenez said the agreement will boost the campaign of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte to rid the government of corrupt and unwanted personnel.