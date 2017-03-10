DENTIST ARRESTED FOR SELLING SHABU

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old dentist for selling shabu, to a poseur-buyer in Samar. PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña identified the suspect as Ramon Evaristo Tamonan y Rosales, alias Barit, married and a resident of Licenciado Street, Purok 2, Barangay West Awang, Calbayog City, Samar. He said operatives of PDEA Regional Office 8 under Director Edgar Jubay arrested Tamonan during a buy-bust in his house. They confiscated 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing more or less 60 grams, with an estimated market value of P480,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia. Tamonan was charged with violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), Article II, of Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

JING VILLAMENTE