Denunciation and defense: One implacable national tragedy

First word

CAN the Republic’s senators at least agree that we have a serious health problem to resolve in the emergency personified by the Dengvaxia vaccine? Some senators contend that former President Aquino and some of his Cabinet officials should be held accountable for the deaths of 65 children. But other senators believe that Aquino et al are totally blameless, and that that there is no problem to resolve. They do not see the dead children at all.

The Dengvaxia controversy (scandal, scam, mess, debacle, or whatever you prefer to call it) has become so tangled and confusing, only a government-appointed commission of inquiry vested with full powers to investigate may be able to untangle it.

I have reached this frustrating conclusion after reading so many statements from politicians that only left me confused. I suspect that the general public is similarly befuddled. And I can imagine how the parents of alleged Dengvaxia victims must feel amidst the quandary.

Much of this has been fueled by the claims of politicians, and not by any real developments that point toward a resolution of the controversy. Consider the train of statements:

1. First, Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee which investigated the Dengvaxia scandal, set things rolling when he announced his draft committee report last week, and declared that the inquiry found former President Aquino, former Health Secretary Janette Garin, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, and Philippine Children’s Medical Center executive director Julius Lecciones all liable for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The senator said these officials must be prosecuted for imperiling the lives of thousands of children by giving them shots of an anti-dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, which later turned out to be dangerous for those who had not previously contracted the disease.

Gordon also accused Aquino et al of conspiring to facilitate the procurement of the anti-dengue vaccine during an election year.

A week later, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon came out with a 31-page statement that dissented from the findings of the committee as presented by Gordon.

In his dissent, Drilon said that the Senate blue ribbon committee, finance committee and health and demography committee did not find scientific evidence to support the conclusion that any of the reported deaths were connected to Dengvaxia, the anti-dengue shot developed by the French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi-Pasteur.

Drilon said that if Dengvaxia is found to be “the proximate cause” of the reported deaths, everybody, including officials of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, should be held accountable.

Gordon claimed that 10 members of the Senate majority coalition had signified their intent to sign the committee report.

Other senators had a different idea. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who served in the Aquino administration as czar of the Yolanda disaster rehabilitation, announced his intent not to sign the report. He declared that Aquino was incapable of graft.

Aquino not to blame

Drilon‘s dissent commands attention because of the sweeping way in which he absolved Aquino of all blame, and absolved also his fellow Liberals of wrongdoing.

The Senate minority leader said that there was no intentional felony committed in the planning and implementation of the program as Aquino did not act with malice in acquiring the vaccine.

He said that the former leader relied only on the advice of then Health Secretary Enrique Ona and could not have known of the possible adverse effects of the shots on people with no history of the infection.

“Considering that there is no conclusive proof to establish that Dengvaxia was the proximate cause of the deaths of the children whose bodies were autopsied by the PAO [Public Attorney’s Office], it is evident that the second element of Article 4 of the Revised Penal Code is not met,” Drilon said.

Drilon also said that Aquino, Garin, Abad and Lecciones could not be held accountable for entering into a contract manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government as Dengvaxia was offered by only one company.

Aquino could not also be accused of technical malversation as the use of savings to procure the anti-dengue vaccine was allowed by law, Drilon said.

Finally, Drilon said Aquino exercised proper diligence in approving the vaccine, as he made policy decisions based on the best available data when he made the judgment.

There was also no haste in acquiring the vaccine as the dengue problem was already on the rise and discussed as early as 2010, or five years before the purchase of Dengvaxia.

Drilon’s defense of Aquino is even more aggressive than the argument adopted by Aquino when he testified at the Senate hearings. Aquino said only that he had no knowledge of any dangers from Dengvaxia because no one told him so.

Death of 65 children

While the politicians have laid out their positions and versions of the facts, there is the implacable reality of 65 dead children.

The trouble started last year, shortly after the government administered the Dengvaxia vaccine to some 837,000 students as part of a public immunization campaign.

Sanofi hailed the vaccine as a breakthrough in combating dengue, which kills hundreds in the Philippines every year, mostly children.

But the company set off a panic when last November it said a new analysis showed the vaccine could lead to more severe symptoms for people who had not previously been infected with dengue.

This prompted the government to halt the campaign and left tens of thousands of parents wondering whether their children were at risk.

Subsequent testimony by experts at the Senate hearings contended that the use of Dengvaxia was untested and dangerous.

Sanofi insisted that its vaccine was safe. It declared last month in a statement: “No causal-related deaths were reported in 15 countries after clinical trials conducted for more than a decade with 40,000 subjects involved.”

But this has not stopped allegations emerging of vaccinated children dying after getting Dengvaxia.

As of last week, 65 deaths have been reported to authorities and are under investigation, said the health department.

Different branches of the Philippine government disagree openly about the potential risks of the vaccine.

“We cannot conclude at this point that Dengvaxia directly caused the deaths,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told lawmakers last February.

There is uncertainty about the cause of death of the alleged Dengvaxia victims. Post-mortem diagnosis of dengue can be a tricky process.

The most accurate and widely used way of testing, called RT-PCR, relies on genetic material that degrades quickly after a person dies, especially in warm climates like the Philippines, virus expert Benjamin Neuman told AFP.

“The challenge of determining a cause of death by RT-PCR can swiftly move from difficult to impossible,” he added.

The camp of President Aquino has zeroed on the defense that Dengvaxia has not been proven to have caused any deaths. It has banished from its concerns the anomalous contraction of the Dengvaxia vaccine, and the illegal use of unappropriated public funds for the purchase. Aquino traveling abroad twice to meet with Sanofi executives does not worry Drilon.

Dengvaxia a time bomb?

The public will not forget that Dengvaxia was approved and launched under the Aquino administration.

Some bloggers have taken to calling Dengvaxia a “time bomb,” for which Aquino should be jailed.

Consider the lament of Ruth Jaime, as reported by the Agence France Presse. Her 12-year-old grandson Alexander died due to a blood infection months after his last dose of Dengvaxia.

“Of course, no one will admit what caused his death,” she says. “If you had a healthy child and he dies after getting an injection would you not attribute his death to that?”

This controversy is nowhere close to being finished.

I will return to this subject in my next column, when I discuss at length my proposal for the government to empower a commission of inquiry to investigate the Dengvaxia controversy. This has precedents. In most modern democracies, a public inquiry is much better than relying on the highly partisan and amateurish work of politicians.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com