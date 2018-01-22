Depay leads Lyon to thrilling win over PSG

PARIS: Memphis Depay struck a dramatic late winner as Lyon beat 10-man Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Sunday (Monday in Manila) to move within eight points of the Ligue 1 leaders.

Nabil Fekir gave the hosts a shock second-minute lead at Groupama Stadium with a brilliant free kick, but PSG snatched an equalizer on the stroke of half time as left-back Layvin Kurzawa hammered home a stunning volley.

PSG full-back Dani Alves was given a straight red card for dissent, and Lyon made their man advantage count deep into injury-time as substitute Depay picked out the top corner.

“At the start, I wanted to cross, but I saw that the keeper was on the side of the goal,” Fekir told Canal+.

“It’s going to be difficult (to catch PSG), and the goal of the club is to take a Champions League place.”

PSG center-back Marquinhos added: “Football is like that, they manage to shoot and score two goals.”

Lyon retook second place from Marseille after inflicting only a second league defeat of the season on PSG, but Bruno Genesio’s men would still need an unlikely collapse from the capital club to launch a title challenge.

“We’re happy with the result, especially with beating the leaders when we’re aiming for second or third place,” said coach Genesio.

With Neymar missing due to a thigh problem, Kylian Mbappe returned to the away team’s starting XI after scoring as a substitute in the midweek 8-0 thrashing of Dijon, when Neymar netted four times.

Lyon caught the runaway league leaders cold with less than two minutes on the clock, as French international Fekir produced a moment of magic.

Alphonse Areola was anticipating a cross when Fekir shaped to take a free-kick from the right-hand side, but the attacking midfielder whipped in a shot that flicked the inside of the post on its way past the stranded PSG goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old has now scored 16 league goals this season from 19 appearances, while it was also the earliest PSG had conceded in a Ligue 1 game since May 2007.

AFP