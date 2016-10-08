DepEd-ARMM honors 10 outstanding teachers

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Education–Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DepEd-ARMM) honored 10 outstanding Bangsamoro teachers in celebration of the 2016 World Teachers’ Day, with theme Guro Kabalikat sa Pagbabago. DepEd-ARMM secretary John Magno said the awards serve as recognition for the invaluable services of teachers in the learning and development processes of students in the region and to the education department. Citing a story of a master teacher in the region qualified for promotion as school principal, or district supervisor, but chose to remain a classroom teacher, Magno expressed high regard to the “unsung heroes” of the nation. Awardees in the elementary category were Fridanovie Rabor – Datu Saililah Elementary School; Gideon Dable – Limpongo Elementary School; Susan Berganio –Nuro Central Elementary School, all in Maguindanao; Maria Helena Barlovent – Maluso Central Elementary School, Basilan; and Romel Plando – Hadji Yunos Jumdain Elementary School, Tawi-Tawi. For the secondary school catergory were Jaime Mendoza Jr. – Parang National High School in Maguindanao; Asnawi Rakiin – Datu Mamintal Adiong National High School, Lanao Sur; Primo Sanosa Jr. – Malabang National High School, Lanao Sur; Melba Abdulla – Maluso National High School, Basilan; and Grace Ann Pangambayan – Sulu National High School.