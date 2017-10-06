DepEd-ARMM releases 4,000 chairs, tables in Sulu

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DepEd-ARMM) distributed 4,000 brand new armchairs for students and tables for teachers in various public schools, including a Badjao school, in Sulu. DepEd-ARMM secretary John Amil Magno personally inspected the armchairs and teacher’s tables delivered in Zamboanga city prior to its transfer to Jolo. “I wanted to ensure that the 4,000 plus chairs are all accounted for and delivered to the different recipient schools in Sulu,” Magno said. Meanwhile, Fheng Salialam Sakandal, a teacher assigned in a Badjao community in Sulu said she is glad that Badjao Primary school is one of the recipients of the student chairs and teacher tables. The teachers of Sulu were among those who happily celebrated Teacher’s Day on Thursday.

