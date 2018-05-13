DepEd-ARMM steps up recruitment of qualified teachers

COTABATO CITY: The so-called “ghost teachers” and the patronage system in the Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DepEd-ARMM) has seen the last of its days from the time Gov. Mujiv Hataman assumed office, a high official of the department said.

Sittie Mariam Balahim, DepEd-ARMM assistant secretary for operations who is overseeing the on-going screening and hiring of elementary, junior and senior high school teachers as well as applicants for non-teaching positions, said Hataman has put reforms in place to stop these practices.

She said Hataman dismantled the “palakasan and padrino” (and patronage) system and banished the “ghost teachers” or those who claim salary without rendering service in the DepEd-ARMM’s plantilla.

Late last year Hataman appointed Rasol Mitmug Jr. as DepEd-ARMM regional secretary to fine-tune the educational system.

Balahim said there are at least 2,458 vacant items across the ARMM region that must be filled up by qualified applicants who were meticulously selected by the Human Resource Merit Selection and Promotion Board (HRMSPB) from the Maguindanao Division 1. Aside from a panel interview they have to conduct an actual teaching demonstration.

She stressed that possession of a Professional Regulation Commission license or the Licensure Examinations for Teachers (LET) certification is not a guarantee for automatic hiring.

“He or she may be a LET passer but if the applicant cannot explain well the subject matter to the students, then that could be a problem,” she told The Manila Times.

Balahim said the first batch of applicants were from the far-flung province of Tawi-Tawi and the DepEd-ARMM is expecting to deploy the selected qualified applicants before school year 2018-2019 starts.