DepEd backs executive order on smoking ban

THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday lauded the signing of Executive Order (EO) No. 26, which provides for the establishment of smoke-free environments in public and enclosed places.

“The Executive Order will sustain the gains of DepEd in its implementation of its own comprehensive tobacco control policy, which has been in place even before the EO was signed,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement.

Last year, the Education department issued DepEd Order No. 48, Series of 2016, or the Policy and Guidelines on Comprehensive Tobacco Control, which put together the series of issuances on tobacco use and related concerns that the agency has released for over a period of more than two decades.

Though it is indicated in the Executive Order 26 that nothing in the order shall compel persons-in-charge to establish designated smoking areas nor prevent them from instituting more stringent measures in their buildings to better ensure a smoke-free environment in their premises, DepEd, through Department Order 48, prohibits the establishment of designated smoking areas not only in schools, as mandated by the law, but in all DepEd offices.