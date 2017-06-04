DepEd bans smoking inside, outside schools

THE Department of Education (DepEd) reminded all public schools nationwide to make every day a ‘No Tobacco Day.’

Undersecretary Alberto Muyot said schools and DepEd offices should observe DepEd Order No. 48, series of 2016, or the Policy and Guidelines on Comprehensive Tobacco Control, all year round.

The Department Order mandates all schools, through the Child Protection Committee (CPC), to monitor compliance with and report violations, not only of the smoking ban in school premises, but also of tobacco control measures for stores outside the schools, such as the ban on the sale and advertising of tobacco products in school premises.

The order complements Executive Order No. 26 which provides for the establishment of smoke-free environments in public and enclosed places, and enjoins local governments to form a local Smoke-Free Task Force. The EO obligates school principals to report to the nearest task force any selling, advertising, and/or promotion of tobacco products within 100 meters from the school.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has expressed support to the department’s campaign against tobacco products.

Personnel of the MMDA’s Health, Public Safety and Environmental Protection Office will explain to owners of stores within the 100-meter perimeter of schools the law prohibiting the sale of cigarettes.