DepEd to build 47,000 classrooms

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will build 47,000 classrooms for public elementary and secondary schools nationwide that would cover a backlog left by the Aquino administration, an Education official said on Tuesday.

“The Education department is targeting to build at least 47,000 new classrooms this year with an estimated budget of more or less P100 million. We are now in the stage of validation. We prepared a list [of schools]for renovation, new construction, for kindergarten, among others,” Alain Pascua, DepEd undersecretary for administration, told The Manila Times.

Pascua expressed optimism that the construction of the new classrooms will be completed this year.

“Yes, I am very much confident. Just imagine if all DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] districts will construct the classrooms simultaneously, and we are now in the stage of validation so that complete list of the classrooms will be out by April, so the construction will start either by May or June until the end of the year,” he said.

“But realistically, I still see it that there might be problems if you cannot finish it all [construction of new classrooms]by December, but you will be able to spend all the budget before December,” the DepEd official added. NEIL A. ALCOBER