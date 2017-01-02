Deped cancels reopening of classes in Naga City

THE Department of Education said the reopening of classes in public schools in Naga City, Camarines Sur from January 3 to January 7 has been canceled because some areas have not recovered from devastation of Typhoon Nina. This includes pre-school to senior high school levels. College students as well as private schools in Naga City, however, are expected to make their own decision, since many areas are still affected. Meanwhile, airport authorities said flights to Virac in Catanduanes from Manila and vice versa have also been canceled.