DepEd chief satisfied with senior high rollout

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Briones on Thursday said results of the first two years of implementation of the Senior High School (SHS) program exceeded expectations.

“But we still have challenges catching up with facilities; we still have to provide for the computers which we are now buying; we are also catching up with the recruitment of teachers, and so on,” Briones told reporters in a press briefing.

Briones also highlighted the overwhelming response of the public and the support from the government for the SHS program.

When it was implemented in school year 2016-2017, the education department expected 700,000 enrollees in Grade 11, but about 1.5 million students enrolled.

The DepEd has provided either free or highly subsidized SHS education to 2,733,460 students in public and private schools for school year 2017-2018. The agency supplemented the free public school system with financial subsidies amounting to a total of P21,567,932,876 in school year 2017-2018.

Of the total amount, P20,692,903,776 funded the education of 1,207,416 SHS Voucher Program beneficiaries in private schools, state universities and colleges, and local government universities and colleges.

Moreover, 54,604 SHS students taking the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track were able to take their specialization subjects in private schools through the joint delivery voucher program, costing P875,029,100.

As regards the transition rate following the implementation of SHS, the proportion of Grade 10 students who proceeded to Grade 11 reached 93 percent, compared with the transition rate of fourth-year high school graduates to college, which has been consistently below 50 percent.

The end of school year 2017-2018 welcomed the first batch of 1,252,357 SHS graduates. All SHS students, especially the 38 percent who finished the TVL track, gained significant workplace exposure through work immersion.

Of the 1,252,357 SHS graduates, 61.13 percent or 765,588 took the Academic track; 38.32 percent or 479,866 took the TVL track; 0.38 percent or 4,758 took the Arts and Design track; and 0.17 percent or 2,145 took the Sports track.

The Education department said it had taken steps to ensure SHS graduates’ employment prospects, such as job fairs, introduction of new tracks, and campaigns for the public sector to re-evaluate hiring guidelines.