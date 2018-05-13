DepEd, Comelec assure teachers of tax refund

THE Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) have committed to ensure that teacher-volunteers, with annual basic salary of P250,000 and below, will promptly receive their tax refunds after the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) decided to impose a 5-percent withholding tax on their honoraria and allowances for rendering services during the 2018 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) elections on May 14.

“I believe that you are aware that the BIR has already issued a ruling… The Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) Law specifies that those with annual income below P250,000 will be tax exempt. Computations were made; it will range from P300 to P350. In two weeks’ time, that [amount]will be returned once our teacher-volunteers submit and have their certification of salary grade verified,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

In April, the DepEd chief appealed to the Comelec for an increase and tax exemption on teachers’ poll honoraria and allowances.

Assistant Secretary for Procurement Revsee Escobedo reiterated the assurance and detailed how the tax refund will be facilitated: “These will be our Teachers I and II. BIR requires our teachers to submit to the election officers a sworn declaration stating that they are employed as teacher with Salary Grade 11, depending on the step increment. They will submit these to the election officer who will validate, and if they are indeed exempted from tax, they will receive the balance within 15 days from May 14. The rate for the chairman of the electoral board will be subject to tax of P350 and for the members of the electoral board, P300, in compliance with the Tax Code and the recent Train Law.”

Frances Aguindadao-Arabe, deputy director of the Comelec Education and Information Division, likewise assured teachers of the timely return of the deducted tax in cash, and encouraged teacher-volunteers to submit their sworn declaration along with their report on election day.

She also clarified that the certification will be validated by the election officer and will not require notarization outside the polling precinct.

Undersecretary for Administration and Election Task Force (ETF) Chairman Alain Pascua said that on top of Comelec’s ongoing orientation for teachers in schools nationwide and webinar on the dos and don’ts in the conduct of their poll services, DepEd will set up the ETF and Monitoring Center at the Central Office on May 13 to 15 to serve as a command center that will address problems encountered by teacher-volunteers.

“That shows how prepared our teachers are… Aside from the central office, we are duplicating the Election Task Force in every region. We have encouraged every regional offices, even the division offices, to organize similar task forces to support the work of our teachers,” Pascua underscored.

As regards the security of teachers, Pascua said: “Our advice to our teachers is always to remain neutral and non-partisan. In the event of whatever violence that will happen in the school, our law enforcers are always there.

I think when it comes to violence in the polling places, the law enforcers are very ready to respond, and our teachers are advised to remain in their posts, in the classroom, and be very objective and fair.”