DepEd expects more enrollees in senior HS

THE Department of Education (DepEd) is expecting more junior high school or Grade 10 completers to enroll in senior high school this coming school year.

DepEd Undersecretary for Programs and Projects Dina Ocampo said she is confident that 100 percent of junior high school graduates will enroll in senior high school or Grade 11 for the school year 2017-2018.

DepEd records showed that about 1.517 million students enrolled in senior high school during the program’s full implementation in the last school year. The agency’s records also show that the number of students who finished Grade 10 was pegged at about 1.483 million, which means that it even exceeded the target number of enrollees.

“We’re expecting again the same kind of enrollment. We’re expecting something like that again especially now that more people know about senior high school,” Ocampo told The Manila Times.

Ocampo said DepEd has uploaded learning resources at the agency’s learning portal so students can access the needed learning materials.

“We also have some challenges in terms of the supply of tools and equipment, but we are happy to know that the delivery by the various suppliers, most of them are doing alright. So there are more equipment that are getting delivered to schools, particularly for Science and Mathematics,” the DepEd official said.

Ocampo also said the hiring of additional teachers is ongoing.

“I think the hiring of new teachers is ongoing at the divisions. I don’t have that information in terms of data but that has been going on since January,” she said.

“Early registration is also ongoing. Soon we will know which schools are densely populated so that school administrators would know which schools still needs more resources,” the DepEd official added.

The senior high school program was fully implemented in the last school year and is expected to produce its first batch of graduates by 2018.