DepEd eyes continuation of PPP classroom project

THE Department of Education (DepEd) is studying the possibility of continuing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for School Infrastructure Project Phase (PSIP), but with different mechanics.

“We are planning if we can have another project [phase 3], which is similar in nature [with the PSIP]but the mechanics are different. We’re discussing it right now, but we are not yet focused on that,” Alain Pascua, DepEd Undersecretary for administration, said in an interview over the weekend.

“The second phase [of the project]left by the previous administration is not yet finished, it’s continuing. I think around 1,000 under PSIP classrooms are still pending,” the DepEd official added.

The Education department is trying to estimate how many classrooms would be needed until 2022, Pascua noted.

“We are computing (based on) the estimated enrollments in 2018, 2019, until 2022, and how many classrooms are needed. So, we want to build those classrooms before 2022. That’s what we are studying right now,” Pascua said.

He added that the department will also construct other school facilities such as multi-purpose hall, administrative building and faculty rooms, gymnasiums, pathways or walls, gates, and even flagpoles.

“There is no fund for that because the DepEd budget is for classrooms only. The construction of additional classrooms is always a priority,” Pascua said.