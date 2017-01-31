DepEd hailed for stopping condom giving in schools

A party-list lawmaker on Tuesday hailed a decision of the Department of Education (DepEd) to stop the Duterte administration from distributing comdoms in public high schools across the country.

“We welcome the decision of Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones to block the plan of the Department of Health (DOH) to distribute condoms in high schools,” Rep. Lito Atienza of Buhay party-list said in a statement.

“We thank her [Briones] for listening to reason and public clamor against such a move,” according to Atienza, also a fierce opponent of the restoration of death penalty in the Philippines.

DOH Secretary Paulyn Ubial had said Malacañang has set aside P1 billion to kick off the condom distribution.

“Sa halip na mamigay ng condoms sa mga estudyante, dapat hikayatin natin ang mga magulang na siyang magbigay ng edukasyon sa kanilang mga anak tungkol sa sex. Good manners and right conduct, at character-building ang dapat na ituro upang maging mas responsible ang mga kabataan [Instead of giving condoms to students, we should persuade their parents themselves to teach their children sex education. Good manners and right conduct, and character-building should be taught so that the youth would become responsible citizens],” Atienza said.

The former mayor of Manila and former Environment secretary added that “distributing condoms among high school students would not only distort traditional Filipino values that we hold dear, but it would also encourage more promiscuity.”