DepEd lowers minimum age for job program

THE Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Wednesday that it has lowered the minimum age requirement for students who wish to participate in this year’s summer employment program.

“Under this year’s Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES), we are allowing students aged 15 and above to join the program. Previously, they must be at least 18 years old,” Juan Araojo, officer-in-charge of Youth Formation Division, said.

“This is to accommodate those students who are in senior high school (Grades 11 and 12),” Araojo added.

SPES is an annual summer employment program that encourages students to be productive and earn extra money during the school break.

The SPES trainees will be employed at the DepEd for 40 days and will be paid minimum wage.

A memorandum has been issued to the field announcing that the application for the program is open beginning last week of February and will run until March 27.

Those who are interested to join the program must be at least 15 years old but not more than 24 years old; must be enrolled or have the intention to enroll this school year, the combined annual net income of both parents must not exceed P143,000; must have obtained at least an average passing grade during the last school term and must possess office skills such as knowledge in computer applications.

They should submit a SPES application form, birth certificate (certified true copy) and a photocopy of the latest Income Tax Return of parents or certification issued by BIR that the parents are exempted from payment of tax, or Original Certificate of Indigence, or Original Certificate of Low Income issued by the barangay.

Applicants may submit their application form and the requirements to the Office of the Youth Formation Division, 3rd Floor, Mabini Building, DepEd Central Office, Meralco Ave., Pasig City. They may also scan and send their application and requirements (zip file SPES2017) to blss.yfd@deped.gov.ph.