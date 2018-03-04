DepEd lowers passing score for takers of ‘alternative’ test

Less than 17 percent of out-of-school youth and adults who took last year’s examination under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) passed, prompting officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) to make immediate changes to accommodate those who failed.

A statement said Education Secretary Leonor Briones adjusted the passing score in the 2016 A&E Test conducted in November 2017 from 75 percent to the generally accepted passing score of 60 percent.

With the change in the passing score, the passing rate jumped to 46.8 percent from 16.49 percent of the 15,845 elementary level examinees and to 62.08 percent from 15.58 percent of the 168,167 junior high school level examinees.

Briones made the adjustment in consultation with concerned officers and personnel of the department after a thorough evaluation of factors that contributed to the dismal result of the test, such as change in language of assessment, difference in designs of the past and the present tests and length of time between intervention and conduct of test.

The Division Testing Committees (DTCs) of School Division Offices have been instructed to accommodate the November 2017 A&E takers who still did not reach the adjusted passing score as walk-in examinees on March 4 (Luzon) and March 11 (Visayas and Mindanao) despite non-presentation of required documents (e.g. Certificate of Rating or CoR).

The same adjusted cut-off score shall be implemented but only for the aforementioned tests.

The DTCs shall prepare and facilitate the registration of these walk-in examinees at the testing centers from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. prior to pre-test activities.

Only the examinees who took the A&E Test last November 2017 but fell short of the adjusted passing score and the learners who earlier registered for the March 2018 test are qualified to take the examination.

Photocopying of answer sheets is allowed only for the March A&E Test administration to ensure that all qualified examinees will be able to take the test.

Briones has also instructed concerned officers and personnel to conduct a comprehensive review of the A&E examination standards, including their alignment with existing learning resources and instruction delivery.

She ordered the suspension of the provision in DepEd Order No. 55, Series of 2016 that sets 75 percent as the passing score until further notice.

The Education department continues to expand and intensify ALS projects and partnerships so that more out-of-school youth and adults may be provided with options, either through skills training or higher education, to improve their lives and to contribute to nation-building.

Questions and concerns about the A&E Test may be addressed to the Bureau of Education Assessment at (02) 631-2591 or (02) 631-2589, or at nelia.benito@deped.gov.ph.