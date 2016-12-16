DepEd needs 23,000 teachers

Department of Education (DepEd) will hire 23,400 teachers to teach in the K-to-12’s [Kindergarten to Grade 12] senior high school program for the next school year.

“For Grade 12, I should say that 60 percent or 23,400 of the 39,000 teachers [that we have requested from the

Department of Budget and Management]will go to senior high school,” Jesus Mateo, DepEd undersecretary for planning and operations, told reporters during a lunch meeting in Mandaluyong City.

Mateo noted that applicants will be hired based on their specialization.

“Therefore, we need to hire teachers who are experts [on some specializations], not generic teachers,” the DepEd official said.

The number of teacher-experts who will be hired will depend on the percentage of various tracks taken by senior high school students.

“That depends on the enrollment because definitely majority or 60 percent of Grade 12 will go to what we call academic track,” Mateo said.

The academic track has four different strands: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS), Accountancy and Business Management (ABM), and General

Academic. The tech-voc track, on the other hand, has three strands: agro-fisheries, hospitality, and information and communications technology.

Data obtained from the DepEd showed that 60 percent or 914,436 of the 1.5 million Grade 11 students enlisted in the academic track, 39.15 percent or 594,027 enrolled in the tech-voc track, 0.38 percent or 5,751 in arts and design, and 0.20 percent or 3,096 in sports.

Under the K-to-12 program, a student is required to undergo kindergarten, six years of elementary, four years of junior high school and two years of senior high school.

The new education system aims to improve the quality of basic education and adequately prepare high school graduates for college, work or employment, making them globally competitive.