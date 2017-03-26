DepEd probes mercury leak in Manila Science High School

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered the continuous monitoring of the students, teachers and personnel affected by the mercury leak at the Manila Science High School (MSHS) as it directed officials to probe the incident. DepEd-NCR Regional Director Ponciano Andal Menguito said that teachers and students will undergo screening and tests to be conducted jointly by the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City and the Manila City Health Office. Based on the monitoring of the school division office’s nurses, the two teachers and two students who were exposed to the chemical did not show any sign of dizziness or breathing difficulties. MSHS principal Eva Nacion said 60 ml of mercury was spilled on the corridor of the laboratory on March 18. The school suspect classed on March 20.