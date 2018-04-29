DepEd pushes for patriotism in ‘Kagitingan’ rites

THE Department of Education (DepEd) and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office batted for patriotism and valor during the recent Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) and Philippine Veterans Week celebrations.

Anchored on the theme “Kagitingan at Pagmamahal sa Pilipinas Para sa Tunay na Pagbabago,” the celebrations aimed to instill in the minds and hearts of Filipinos, especially the youth, that the freedom the people enjoy today was nourished by the blood and sacrifices of their forefathers.

They also aimed to present war veterans as among the country’s national treasures; to revive “kagitingan” or the culture of heroism and love for country that Filipinos are known for; and to strengthen the collective sense of national pride and patriotism.

Winners in the painting and essay writing competitions held during the celebrations were:

Painting: First Prize, Shena Rain Libranda, Gumaca National High School, Quezon, coached by Emmanuel Enero; Second Prize, Eric James Balanquit, Batasan Hills National High School, Quezon City, coached by Raymond Poblador/Ivy Baitlon; and Third Prize, Mayshelle Janzenne Reyes, Ramon Magsaysay High School, Quezon City, coached by Susana Tolentino.

Essay Writing: First Prize, Ma. Princess Anne Curioso, “Bayaning Beterano sa Bayang Malaya,” Gumaca National High School, Quezon, coached by Ronald Andanar; Second Prize, Erika Marie Javines, “Tinig ng Liwayway sa Bayani ng Kahapon,” Navotas National High School, Navotas City, coached by Felix Ternida Jr.; and Third Prize, Ken Bein Mar Caballes, “Pugay Kamay para sa Makabayang Tagumpay,” Caraga Regional Science High School, Surigao City, cached by Alfe Lito.

The winners received their awards during the Araw ng Kagitingan celebrations on April 9 at the Mount Samat National Shrine, Pilar, Bataan, graced by Undersecretary Tonisito Umali and other DepEd officials and personnel.