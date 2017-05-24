DepEd reactivates ‘Oplan Balik Eskwela’

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will reactivate its Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) centers nationwide from May 29 to June 16 to ensure the smooth opening of classes on June 5.

The OBE aims to address commonly encountered problems at the start of the school year such as the transfer of students from private school to public school, classroom assignment, power and water supply, peace and order and senior high school voucher program, among others.

The DepEd shall set up the OBE Information and Action Center at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, which will serve as the information and complaints processing and routing zone for the duration of the project.

The Education department has disseminated information and guidelines to its regional and division offices and schools nationwide on the conduct of OBE 2017.

To ensure that school opening concerns will be addressed, the DepEd will assemble the OBE Inter-Agency Task Force composed of the Departments of Energy, Interior and Local Government, Health, Defense, Public Works and Highways, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry, Manila Electric Company, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Metro Manila Development Authority, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, and Philippine National Police.