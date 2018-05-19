DepEd reactivates school cleanup program

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will reactivate the National Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) for school year 2018-2019 from May 21 to June 8 in preparation for the opening of classes.

“The conduct of the OBE will ensure that all our learners are properly enrolled and able to attend school on the first day of classes by addressing problems, queries, and other concerns commonly encountered by our stakeholders at the start of the school year,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

Under the OBE, the DepEd central office shall set up the OBE Information and Action Center (IAC) at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan which shall serve as the information and complaints processing and routing zone for the duration of the project.

Briones urged regional and division offices to set up a command center to receive and respond to concerns directly from the ground.

Regional information officers and other OBE personnel attended the 2018 OBE National Orientation from May 10 to 11 at the DepEd-CO to capacitate them on how to properly handle and answer questions from the public.

Some of the topics discussed at the orientation include Learner Reference Number and Learner Information System; Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education; Philippine Educational Placement Test; K to 12 Program; enrollment policies; Kindergarten; Alternative Learning System; Madrasah Education Program; Special Education Program; disaster-preparedness; Child Protection Policy; and teacher hiring, among others.

To ensure that all school opening concerns will be addressed, including those outside the purview of the agency, the Education department will assemble the OBE Inter-Agency Task Force.

“We are also working closely with our partners to ensure the delivery of quality, accessible, relevant, and liberating basic education… Para kapag may concern sa school regarding electricity, o hindi ma-access ang eskwelahan dahil sa sira ang tulay, madali itong maaaksyunan with the assistance of our partners,” Briones said.

The OBE-IATF is composed of the Departments of Energy, Interior and Local Government, Health, National Defense, Public Works and Highways, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry, Manila Electric Company, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Metro Manila Development Authority, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration and Philippine National Police.

Classes for school year 2018-2019 will open on June 4 in all public schools nationwide.