DepEd reminds schools of ‘no collection’ policy

With the opening of classes on Monday, the Department of Education (DepEd) reminded public school teachers and school officials of the “no-collection” policy.

Classes in all public schools across the country, except in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province, for this school year will formally open on Monday.

The DepEd reminded students, parents, teachers and education stakeholders that the collection of school fees shall not be used as a basis for non-admission, non-promotion and non-issuance of clearance of the students in public elementary and high schools nationwide.

Based on DepEd Order 41 series of 2012, or the “Revised guidelines on the opening of classes,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones has directed all school officials that no fees shall be collected from school children in kindergarten up to Grade 10 during school year 2017-2018.

Although the Education department has an approved list of authorized contributions, Briones stressed that contributions must be voluntary.

Based on DepEd Memorandum No. 143, series of 2016, these authorized contributions include those made for the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, Girl Scouts of the Philippines, Philippine National Red Cross, Anti-TB Fund Drive, Parents-Teachers Association and school publication fee.