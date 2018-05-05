DepEd seeks higher pay for teachers in May 14 polls

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Briones asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to increase the honoraria and allowances of teachers who will serve in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on May 14.

Briones on April 23 also asked the poll body to exempt the meager allowance of poll volunteer teachers, who render their time and risk their lives to ensure the integrity of the ballot, from withholding tax.

Meanwhile, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino on Friday called on the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to exempt from withholding tax the honoraria of said teachers who will render poll duties.

The senator said that when he pushed for the passage of Republic Act No. 10756 or the Election Service Reform

Act (ESRA) it was his “intention to give proper incentives to volunteers during elections, including teachers.”

“It is not the law’s intention to tax this monetary benefit,” said Aquino, principal author of ESRA.

“The prices of basic goods continue to rise due to the tax reform (law) and tax will be deducted from the teachers’ honoraria. Let us give them some relief from too much tax,” he added.

Briones said: “DepEd teachers and personnel have long been at the forefront of every electoral exercise in the country; with their immense experience in carrying out this enormous task in clustered precincts with huge populations, we deem that evaluation and discussion on the possible increase in honoraria and allowance are just and necessary.”

ERSA now provides higher honoraria, additional travel allowance, service credits, legal indemnification package, medical assistance, and death benefits for teachers doing poll duties.

Briones said that exempting these teachers from withholding tax, will allow them to benefit fully from their hard-earned compensation.

She also asked Comelec to permit the designation of a disbursing officer who may draw cash advances for the medical expenses of teachers who will serve in the electoral boards. If granted, this will replace the common practice of medical reimbursements and help teachers who may need immediate hospital treatment and/or admission.

On top of the five days service credit ESRA mandated for the manual conduct of elections, Briones also called for the grant of an additional two days service credit.

Aquino pushed for ESRA’s passage in the 16th Congress to increase the election service benefits for public school teachers and make election service optional for public school teachers.

ESRA also increases the honoraria for board of election inspector (BEI) and their support staff.

Under the law, compensation for BEI chairman will be increased to P6,000 from P3,000 while BEI members will receive P5,000 from P3,000.

From P3,000, a DepEd (Department of Education) official will earn P4,000 while support staff will receive P2,000 from P1,500.

The teachers and all persons who rendered election service would also be entitled to a travel allowance of P1,000 each.

All government officials and employees serving as members of the electoral boards, DepEd supervisor/official and support staff will be given five days of service credit.

The ESRA also increases the death benefits from P200,000 to P500,000 and the medical assistance in such amount as may be “sufficient to cover for medical and hospitalization expenses until recovery” of injuries sustained while in the performance of election duties.

WITH BERNADETTE TAMAYO