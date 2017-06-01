DepEd sees influx of students in Iligan, CDO

THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said it expects an influx of students in the cities of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro, as a result of student migration over the ongoing clashes between government forces and the Maute Group in Marawi City. “Three schools in Iligan City in Lanao del Norte province were used as evacuation centers, and 1,500 children of school age are squeezing themselves inside one school building. So our expectation is that more students will enrol in the cities of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro City, and nearby areas. Like in Zamboanga City, so far we have not yet identified evacuees there because of some of the refugees seek refuge or stay temporarily in their relatives and friends,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones told reporters. She said they are also anticipating reduced enrolment in Marawi after reports that 90 percent of the population have already evacuated. Temporary learning shelters will be put up in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro. The Education department has postponed for two weeks the opening of classes in public elementary and high schools in Marawi City to ensure the safety of students.