DepEd stands firm on non-payment of absentees

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DepEd-ARMM) stands firm on its policy not to compensate an absentee employee or one who does not render any service at all.

DepEd-ARMM Secretary John Magno said, “While the department recognizes every employee’s right to receive his or her salary promptly, such right is contingent upon his or her faithful compliance with the requirements laid down by law; vis, submission of their daily time records, among others.”

Magno issued this statement after two employees of the DepEd-ARMM admitted to non-performance of their duties for an entire year but demanded that their salaries be released.

The employees, who recently attended a dialogue with ARMM Regional Gov. Mujiv Hataman, were identified as Nasseb Macabato and Hadji Ali Disomato, who admitted they did not show up for work despite the issuance of a memorandum ordering them to report to the DepEd-ARMM Division Office in Marawi City.

Pharida Sansarona, division superintendent of DepEd-ARMM in Marawi City, was present at the dialogue and showed documentation that the division was not remiss in calling the attention of the two absentee employees.

But Macabato and Disomato, who were reportedly absent from work for one year, went to Manila to plead their case last March 23 via a radio broadcast.

This was not the first time that the employees resorted to a publicity stunt to bring attention to their case but the regional government remains unfazed, Magno said.

“The DepEd-ARMM is mandated to strictly enforce this rule in order to safeguard government funds and prevent damage to the government,” he added.

Eight other teachers from different schools in Marawi City who were also demanding a salary despite non-submission of their daily time records were also present at the dialogue.

The dispute between the employees and the regional government is currently the subject of at least seven criminal and administrative cases in the region.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL