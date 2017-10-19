DepEd starts assessment of Marawi schools

TWO days after President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi City liberated from the terrorist Maute group, the Education department has begun its rehabilitation assessment efforts to determine the extent of damage to school buildings.

“We’re now conducting post-conflict needs assessment in Marawi City and in areas outside ground zero. We will be assessing the damage and loss, covering infrastructure and non-infrastructure,” Ronilda Co, head of DepEd’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service, said in a text interview on Wednesday.

The education department earlier said that it will reopen Brigada Eskwela school cleanup program in Marawi City once the war ends.

“We are now preparing for Brigada Eskwela,” Co said. “But there’s no definite date yet for the Brigada . . . could be soon.”

The DepEd had said it will rehabilitate schools, replace learning materials, and provide school supplies to students with the assistance of its partners.

More than 20,000 students from Marawi City have been displaced by the clashes that began on May 23.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Wednesday the government will be transparent and will update the public on the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy said the Task Force Bangon Marawi had started activities for the recovery and rehabilitation of the city.

“Informing affected communities and the general public of what the government is doing for Marawi rehabilitation is part and parcel of public service,” Cuy said.

Assistant Secretary Marjorie Jalosjos said the Presidential Communications Office and Philippine Information Agency will update the public about the rehabilitation.

“There is a development master plan to bring back a better Marawi and Ranao (Maranao people’s term for Lanao del Sur). All those plans would help to revive Marawi,” Jalosjos said.

with RJ CARBONELL