DepEd strengthens anti-drug program

Determined to protect students from the adverse effects of dangerous drugs and to support the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, the Department of Education (DepEd) is strengthening its National Drug Education Program (NDEP).

The NDEP is a comprehensive educational program that provides a holistic approach in preventing and eliminating the menace of drugs in the country. It also enables all sectors to work collaboratively—with the school system as the core—thereby unifying all sectoral endeavors.

The NDEP has five components that the DepEd builds on to create awareness on the ill effects of using illegal drugs: curriculum and instruction; co-curricular and ancillary services; teacher and staff development; parent education and community outreach; and research, monitoring and evaluation.

“The DepEd has been implementing the NDEP for years now, to prevent drug use and abuse among students. The department sees the need to continuously strengthen it because of the rampant cases of drug-related incidents in the country,” DepEd NDEP focal person Girlie Azurin said.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in a recent interview, assured the integration of the effects of illegal drugs lessons in the curriculum will be age-appropriate.

“This will be age-appropriate. We are implementing it at the present curriculum but we are developing enhancements. I have already instructed the Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction to look into it,” she added.

Moreover, the DepEd strengthens the program implementation by establishing Barkada Kontra Droga Chapters in schools; intensifying anti-drug abuse information campaigns; supporting the activities planned by the designated regional and schools division NDEP coordinators; and involving Parent-Teacher-Community Associations and pupil/student organizations in drug abuse prevention activities.

The NDEP will be further enriched by allocating funds for the replication of existing modules and teaching aides, and/or by developing other supplementary instructional materials.

The DepEd partnered with the Dangerous Drugs Board and other government and non-government agencies for the anti-illegal drug initiative.

This effort is pursuant to the DepEd Memorandum No. 200, series of 2016, or the Strengthening the National Drug Education Program in Schools that is available at http://www.deped.gov.ph/node/ 576924.