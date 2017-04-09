DepEd strengthens computerization program

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has further strengthened the information communication technology literacy of students and teachers by integrating ICT in the school system, and by providing computer laboratory packages to secondary schools and e-classroom to elementary schools nationwide through its computerization program (DCP).

Under the DCP, schools receive information technology equipment such as host personal computers, terminals, laptops, projectors, uninterruptible power supplies, automatic voltage regulators and other network accessories. Training on simple troubleshooting is also given to the beneficiaries.

As of December 2016, a total of 53,785 DCP packages have been delivered—46,440 of which were delivered to elementary school recipients and 7,345 to secondary school recipients.

To ensure that recipient schools are capable of maintaining information technology equipment, the DepEd division office IT officers must conduct a school readiness assessment before the delivery of the IT packages.

Recipient schools must have secured multimedia classroom with proper electrical wirings and outlets duly certified by the municipal/city electrician, computer tables, 50 pieces mono chairs, and at least two stand fans.

The school must also secure sufficient electrical lighting, while schools without access to electricity will be provided with an alternative computer laboratory packages.

In the early years of implementation from 2008 to 2013, DCP packages were procured by the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service. Moreover, DepEd tapped the United Nations Development Programme to procure and deliver the unenergized IT equipment packages to recipient schools not powered by local grid in Luzon and Mindanao, and the IT packages for senior high school under the 2015 and 2016 DCP budget, respectively.

For this year, the government has allotted P6 billion funds under the General Appropriations Act. With this, the Education department targets to deliver 29,755 computer packages to 24,518 additional school recipients nationwide.