DepEd terminates deal with Rappler

THE Department of Education has terminated two agreements it struck with social news network Rappler – one on disaster preparedness and the other on the promotion and development of campus journalism.

Rappler on Wednesday posted a copy of the letter of termination signed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones on its website.

“Consistent with Article 7, Termination Clause, of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the DepED and Rappler signed on May 17, 2017, we respectfully give notice that we are terminating the said MOA,” Briones said in her letter.

The Manila Times published stories about the memorandum of agreement between DepEd and Rappler to promote campus journalism.

The agreements were terminated a week before the holding of the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) scheduled to be held from Feb. 19 to 23 in Dumaguete City. Under the agreement, Rappler was to provide resources to the NSPC, touted to be the biggest campus journalism event nationwide.

“We regret Secretary Briones’ decision, but we are also inspired by what endures—our partnership with various student groups and schools nationwide,” said Rappler in an open letter.

“We will continue to work with them as they tell their stories, learn new skills, and try to make sense of this tough, new world,” it added.

Former Education Secretary Armin Luistro maintained that the deal with Rappler was aboveboard.

The Securities and Exchange Commission had revoked Rappler’s license to do business for violating foreign equity restrictions in mass media.