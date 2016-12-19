DepEd undecided on condom distribution

THE Department of Education has yet to decide if it will allow the distribution of condoms in schools but if the plan of the Department of Health is implemented, only those in junior and senior high school will be getting the free rubber, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

Briones has sought “top level” talks with the DOH to discuss the plan.

“That is a very sensitive issue. Hindi sila tatayo diyan sa pinto at bawat pumasok ay bibigyan kagaya ng mga nagbibigay ng mga leaflets sa shopping center, hindi ganun. . . At hindi ka magdi-distribute kung walang counselling, kailangan may magpapaliwanag (You just don’t stand on school gates and hand out condoms to students who enter just like those who distribute leaflets in shopping centers. And you should not distribute without giving counselling first, there has to be an explanation). It’s not going to be a mass event,” Briones said.

Should the DepEd give the green light to condom distribution, Briones said it will be done only in junior and senior high schools.

She added that the distribution of condoms should not be an “instrument for the promotion of promiscuity and debasement of moral values.”

Teachers will also have to be trained on how to properly explain to students why condoms are being distributed and “the many repercussions of pre-marital sex.”

“What they really want is to increase awareness on AIDS, because the rate of teenage pregnancy and HIV/AIDS is high. Our next generation is really at risk,” Briones said.