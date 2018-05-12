DepEd union inks collective nego deal

A group of non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday expressed gratitude to the DepEd management for fast-tracking the signing of a collective negotiation agreement (CNA) that aims to enhance the welfare program for DepEd employees.

The 40,000-strong DepEd National Employees’ Union (DepEd-NEU) and the DepEd management signed the agreement on May 1. This was the second CNA signed between the two parties.

“The signing of the CNA on May 1 is a milestone for us because this involves the welfare and benefits of non-teaching personnel nationwide. We would like to express our gratitude to the (DepEd) management for the perfection of the agreement,” said Domingo Alidon, the group’s national president, in an interview.

Government workers may negotiate terms and conditions of work not fixed by law through a CNA, instead of a collective bargaining agreement.

The difference is that government workers cannot negotiate bonuses, allowances, health and other monetary benefits.

Alidon said the new agreement would last for three years.

“This is a contract of a good harmonious relationship between the union and the management,” he said.