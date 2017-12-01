Deped urged to strengthen Philippine history education in high school

A teachers’s group on Thursday appealed to the Department of Education (DepEd) to include the teaching of Philippine history in high school curriculum starting next school year. The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) made the appeal at the sidelines of this year’s commemoration of the birth of Andres Bonifacio, the country’s’ foremost revolutionary hero. Spokesman Benjo Basas recalled that in 2014, the second year of implementation of the K-12 program, the education department removed the teaching of Philippine history in secondary schools. Under DepEd Order No. 20, S. 2014, Kasaysayan ng Pilipinas, which was previously taught in first year high school or grade seven, was removed in favor of Araling Asyano. The group said conformity with standards should not mean that “Philippine education will just cater to the policies under the global economic system where the cost of labor becomes cheaper and the national identity becomes unnecessary.” The group said critical thinking would be best taught at the secondary level. Thus, teaching Philippine history, literature, arts and culture should be strengthened in the senior and junior high school curriculum. The TDC said it had discussed its appeal personally to Education Secretary Leonor Briones, who was said to have agreed to the proposal. “We will remind the secretary on her commitment and we hope that by school year 2018-2019, Philippine history will regain its rightful place in high school curriculum,” said.