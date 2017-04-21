DepEd urges parents to register kids early

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Briones has urged parents to register their children early for school year 2017-2018 so that the agency will have ample time to solve problems before the start of classes on June 5.

“We remind all parents and those who will send their learners to the public schools that the opening of classes is on June 5. We are reminding them because usually many parents enroll their children either on or after school opening, which adds to the confusion on the first day of classes,” Briones said.

“They can now register in advance to avoid long lines and the hardship of enroling their children,” the DepEd chief added.

The early registration for the coming school year was held from January 28 to February 24.

It aimed to reach the expected number of students for school year 2017-2018 to better prepare for and address possible issues and concerns the agency will face when classes open.

It sought to ensure that all five-year-old children are enroled in kindergarten, and to locate, identify and enrol out-of-school children and youth who are in remote or geographically isolated areas or in difficult circumstances.

Learners with certain special needs, which require unique learning interventions, are also one of the targets of the early registration initiative.

Briones also urged the entire community to take part in the conduct of this year’s Brigada Eskwela school clean-up program on May 15 to prepare for the coming school year.