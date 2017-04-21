DepEd urges parents to register kids early

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones urged parents to register their children early for school year 2017-2018, so that the agency will have ample time to fix problems before the start of classes on June 5.

“We remind all parents and those who will send their learners to the public schools that the opening of classes is on June 5. We are reminding them because usually many parents enroll their children either on or after school opening, which adds to the confusion on the first day of classes,” Briones said.

“They can now register in advance to avoid long lines and the hardship of enrolling their children,” the DepEd chief added.

The early registration for the coming school year was held from January 28 to February 24.

With the activity, the DepEd aims to reach the expected number of students for school year 2017-2018 to better prepare for and address the possible issues and concerns the agency will face when classes open.

It also aims to ensure that all five-year-old children are enrolled in kindergarten, and to locate, identify, and enroll out-of-school children and youth who are in remote or geographically isolated areas or in difficult circumstances. Learners with certain special needs which require unique learning interventions, are also one of the targets of this early registration initiative.

Briones also urged the entire community to take part in the conduct of this year’s Brigada Eskwela school cleanup program on May 15 to prepare for the coming school year.

